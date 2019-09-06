Boys tennis
FREMONT TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORING--1. Papillion-La Vista, 8; 2. Lincoln Southeast, 6; 3. Fremont, 3.
SINGLES: No. 1--Bigsby, FRE, def. Rathe, LSE, 8-2; Ethan Neil, PLV, def. Rathe, LSE, 8-0; Neil def. Bigsby 8-5; No. 2--Sanford, LSE, def. Safranek, PLV, 9-8; Miller, FRE, def. Safranek, 8-2; Sanford def. Milller, 8-4; No. 3--Boudreau, PLV, def. Brodd, FRE, 9-7; Smith, LSE, def. Brodd, 8-4; Boudreau def. Smith, 8-4.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Peterson-Gergen, LSE, def. Martin-Siemer, FRE, 8-2; Peterson-Gergen def. Sotak-Ripa, PLV, 8-2; Sotak-Ripa def. Martin-Siemer, 8-1; No. 2--Feekin-Slizinski, PLV, def. Sokolov-Woods, LSE, 8-2; Feekin-Slizinski def. Villagomez-Indra, FRE, 8-2; Sokolov-Woods def. Villagomez-Indra, 8-1; No. 3--McGuire-Campbell, PLV, def. LSE; McGuire-Campbell def. FRE; Schlautman-Furnas def. LSE.
LINCOLN EAST 7, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Givens, East, def. J. Phan, 8-0; No. 2--J. Whiston, East, def. Wesslund, 8-6; No. 3--T. Phan, North Star, def. Le, 8-6; No. 4--Mustard, North Star; No. 5--G. Whiston, East; No. 6--Bradley, East.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Le-Sundquist, East, def. Mustard-T. Phan, 8-1; No. 2--Thacker-G. Whiston, East def. Kocian-Mikus, 8-2; No. 3--Givens-Bradley, East.