Boys tennis
LINCOLN HIGH 5, FREMONT 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Bigsby, FRE, def. Penas-Hull, 8-0; No. 2--Suoto, LH, def. Miller, 8-5; No. 3--Martin, FRE, def. Anguera, 2-1 (retired); No. 4--Le, LH; No. 5--Siemer, FRE; No. 6--Tarkian, LH.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Hull-Suoto, LH, def. Martin-Siemer, 8-2; No. 2--Sepahpur-Wood, LH, def. Indra-Villagomez, 8-4; No. 3--Bigsby-Miller, FRE.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 8, KEARNEY 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Harris, LSW, def. Tran, 8-1; No. 2--Benson, LSW, def. Obasi, 8-4; No. 3--Works, LSW, def. Brockmeier, 8-1; No. 4--O'Shea, LSW; No. 5--Balfany, LSW; No. 6--Elstermeier, Kearney.
DOUBLES: No. 1--O'Shea-Works, LSW, def. Rademacher-Mahalek, 8-5; No. 2--Johnson-Balfany, LSW, def. Brockmeier-Elstermeier, 8-5; No. 3--Harris-Benson, LSW.