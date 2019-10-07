Boys tennis
LINCOLN PIUS X 9, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Warner, Pius X, def. J. Phan, 8-0; No. 2--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Wesslund, 8-2; No. 3--Plachy, Pius X, def. T. Phan, 8-3; No. 4--Endacott, Pius X; No. 5--O'Donnell, Pius X; No. 6--Woita, Pius X.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Plachy-Olson, Pius X, def. T. Phan-Mustard, 8-2; No. 2--O'Donnell-Woita, Pius X, def. Mikus-Kocian, 8-6; No. 3--Endacott-Warner, Pius X.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, GRAND ISLAND 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Harris, LSW, def. Grosvenor, 8-0; No. 2--Benson, LSW, def. Kohles, 8-0; No. 3--Works, LSW, def. Ford, 8-0; No. 4--Balfany, LSW; No. 5--Johnson, LSW; No. 6--Clanton, LSW.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Works-Thompson, LSW, def. Grosvenor-Kohles, 8-2; No. 2-Johnson-Balfany, LSW, def. Ford-Inthavongsa, 8-0; No. 3--Clanton-Tatineni, LSW
LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Givens, East, def. Penas-Hull, 8-2; No. 2--J. Whiston, East, def. Sepahpus, 8-4; No. 3--Le, East, def. Suoto, 8-4; No. 4--Sundquist, East; No. 5--Bradley, East; No. 6--G. Whiston, East.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Le-Sundquist, East, def. Penas-Hull/Suoto, 8-6; No. 2--McReynolds-Thacker, East, def. Sepahpus-Anguera, 8-4; No. 3--Bradley-G. Whiston, East.