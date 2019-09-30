Boys tennis
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 57, Creighton Prep 41, Millard North 38, Millard West 37, Lincoln East 37, Papillion-La Vista 35, Lincoln Southeast 31, Omaha Westside 28, Papillion-La Vista South 18, Omaha Central 8.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Neil, Papio, def. Harris, LSW, 9-7; 3rd: Starman, Millard North, def. Young, Millard West, 8-4; No. 2--1st: Rosenblatt, Westside, def. Benson, LSW, 8-1; 3rd: Forster, Creighton Prep, def. Zhu, Millard North, 8-6.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: O'Shea-Works, LSW, def. Doehner-Nelson, Creighton Prep, 8-5; 3rd: Peterson-Gergen, LSE, def. Freiburger-Sellinger, Millard West, 8-3; No. 2--1st: Johnson-Belfany, LSW, def. Kowal-Morales, Creighton Prep, 9 (10-8); 3rd: Thacker-McReynolds, Lincoln East, def. Sabirianov-Kasireddy, 8-4.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 6, BELLEVUE EAST 3
You have free articles remaining.
SINGLES: No. 1--Skoff, BE, def. J. Phan, 8-2. No. 2--Wesslund, LNS, def. Harding, 8-1; No. 3--T. Phan, LNS, def. Burlingame, 8-5; No. 4--Mustard, LNS; No. 5--Mallow, BE. No. 6--Kocian, LNS.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Phan-Mustard, LNS, def, Burlingame-Mallow, 8-4; No. 2--Mikus-Kocian, LNS, def. Ayala-Egan, 8-1; No. 3--Skoff-Harding, BE.
LINCOLN PIUS X 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Warner, LPX, def. Penas-Hull, 8-0; No. 2--Ulrich, LPX, def. Suoto, 8-2; No. 3--Endacott, LPX, def. Anguera, 8-1; No. 4--Olson, LPX; No 5--Martinez, LPX; No. 6--O'Donnell, LPX; No. 7--Kroner, LPX.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Plachy-Olson, LPX, def. Penas-Hull-Suoto, 8-1; No. 2--O'Donnell-Woita, LPX, def. Anguera-Sepahpur, 8-4; No. 3--Martinez-Kroner, LPX.