Boys tennis
CAPITAL CITY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 41, Kearney 31, Papillion-La Vista 25, Omaha Skutt 23, Grand Island CC 21, Papillion-LV South 17, Waverly 10.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Warner, Pius X, def. Neil, Papillion-La Vista, 8-3; No. 2 singles--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Whiston, East, 8-2; No. 1 doubles--Olson/Plachy, Pius X, def. Le/Sundquist, East, 8-2; No. 2 doubles--McReynolds/Thacker, East, def. Elstermeier/Brockmeier, Kearney, 8-5.
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Givens, East, def. Tran, Kearney, 8-4; No. 2 singles--Brocaille, Papillion-LV South, def. Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, 8-1; No. 1 doubles--Mahalek/Rademacher, Kearney, def. Kula/Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 8-6; No. 2 doubles--O'Donnell/Martinez, Pius X, def. Hanmer/Brummund, Omaha Skutt, 8-5.
LINCOLN HIGH 7, GRAND ISLAND 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Penas-Hull, Lincoln High, def. Grosmenor, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 2--Suoto, Lincoln High, def. Ford, Grand Island, 8-2; No. 3--W-Kohles, Grand Island, def. Le, Lincoln High, 8-3; No. 4--Sepahpur, Lincoln High; No. 5--Tarkian, Lincoln High; No. 6--Gable, Lincoln High.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Hull/Suoto, Lincoln High, def. W-Kohles/Inthabongsa, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 2--Grosmenor/Ford, Grand Island, def. Sepahpur/Wood, Lincoln High, 8-6; No. 3--Tarkian/Schultz, Lincoln High def. G-Kohles/Melgaza, Grand Island, 8-0 .