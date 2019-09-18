{{featured_button_text}}

Boys tennis

Lincoln Southeast 9, Grand Island 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Miller, Lincoln Southeast, def. Grosvenor, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 2--Sanford, Lincoln Southeast, def. Kohles, Grand Island, 8-1; No. 3--Peterson, Lincoln Southeast, def. Ford, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 4--Gergen, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Woods, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Weyeneth, Lincoln Southeast.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Peterson-Gergen, Lincoln Southeast, def. W. Kohles-Grosvenor, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 2--Sokolov-Rathe, Lincoln Southeast, def. Inthavongsa-Ford, Grand Island, 8-1; No. 3--Trumbley-Woods, Lincoln Southeast.

