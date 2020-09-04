Boys tennis results, 9/4

Boys tennis
LINCOLN EAST 7, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Le, East, def. Phan, 8-0; No. 2--Whiston, East, def. Koebernick, 8-2; No. 3--Haney, North Star, def. Kadubandi, 8-6; No. 4--Scherer, East; No. 5--Harris, East; No. 6--Islamov, East.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens-Wiston, East, def. Kocian-Haney, 8-3; No. 2--Bradley-Sarroub, East, def. Jensen-McCoy, 9-8 (4); No. 3--Phan-Wesslund, North Star.
FREMONT/LINCOLN SOUTHEAST/PAPILLION-LA VISTA TRIANGULAR
TEAM RESULTS: Southeast 4, Fremont 2; Papillion-La Vista 5, Fremont 1; Lincoln Southeast 3, Papillion-La Vista 3.
SINGLES: No. 1--Neil, Papillion-La Vista, 2-0; Bigsby, Fremont, 1-1; Miller, Southeast, 0-2; No. 2--Miller, Fremont, 2-0; Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista, 1-1; Barber, Southeast, 0-2; No. 3--Gustafson, Southeast, 2-0; Lozier, Papillion-La Vista, 1-1; Gallo, Fremont, 0-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Peterson-Rathe, Southeast, 2-0; Feekin-McGuire, Papillion-La Vista, 1-1; Schlautman-Indra, 0-2; No. 2 --Woods-Hjermstad, Southeast, 2-0; Vetter-Imig, Papillion-La Vista, 1-1; Berry-Furnas, Fremont, 0-2; No. 3--Hoke-Olson, Papillion-La Vista, 2-0; Weyeneth-Wood, Southeast, 1-1; Broeker-Gallo, Fremont, 0-2.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!