Boys tennis results. 9/4

Boys tennis
KEARNEY DOUBLES INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 77, Kearney 67, Lincoln Southeast 57, Omaha Westside 51, Lincoln Southwest 46, Lincoln North Star 24, Lexington 20, Millard South 18.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Ramachandran-S. Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, def. Miller-Weyeneth, Lincoln Southeast, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-5; 3rd: Bokenkamp-Raqdemacher, Kearney, def. Shaffer-Felt, Lincoln Southwest, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2--1st: Shaffer-Vu, Kearney, def. Efaw-Dombrowski, Creighton Prep, 6-3, 6-2; 3rd: Blair-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Evans-Gordman, Omaha Westside, 6-4, 7-6; No. 3--1st: Kuo-Morales, Creighton Prep, def. Rue-David, 7-6 (4), 6-2; 3rd: Saulsbury-Bond, Kearney, def. Barber-Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6; No. 4--1st: Roberts-Huang, Creighton Prep, def. Moore-Nichols, Kearney, 6-2, 6-3; 3rd: Pate-Rosenblatt, Omaha Westside, def. Salinas-Chavez, Lexington, 6-2, 4-6, 10-3.