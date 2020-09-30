Boys tennis results, 9./30

Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, GRAND ISLAND 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Works, Southwest, def. Brosz, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 2--Rutledge, Southwest, def. Pierson, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 3--Balfany, Southwest, def. Roeser, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 4--Sorrell, Southwest; No. 5--Anderson, Southwest; No. 6--Thompson, Southwest.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Jacobson-Balfany, Southwest, def. Brosz-Pierson, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 2--Thompson-Shaffer, Southwest, def. Roeser-Acosta, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 3--Anderson-Sorrell, Southwest.
