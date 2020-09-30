 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys tennis results, 9./30
View Comments
agate

Boys tennis results, 9./30

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, GRAND ISLAND 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Works, Southwest, def. Brosz, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 2--Rutledge, Southwest, def. Pierson, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 3--Balfany, Southwest, def. Roeser, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 4--Sorrell, Southwest; No. 5--Anderson, Southwest; No. 6--Thompson, Southwest.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Jacobson-Balfany, Southwest, def. Brosz-Pierson, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 2--Thompson-Shaffer, Southwest, def. Roeser-Acosta, Grand Island, 8-0; No. 3--Anderson-Sorrell, Southwest.

High school boys tennis logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News