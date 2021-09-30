Boys tennis results, 9/30

Lincoln Journal Star
Boys tennis
LINCOLN PIUS X 8, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Gillett, Northeast, def. Brandner Stanton, 8-5; No. 2--Hall, Pius X, def. Sacks, 8-5; No. 3--Nichols, Pius X, def. Haeffner, 8-1; No. 4--West, Pius X; No. 5--Kerkman, Pius X; No. 6--Hile, Pius X.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Nichols-Woita, Pius X, def. Haeffner-Sacks, 8-0; No. 2--Dodd-West, Pius X, def. Gillett-Weatherholt, 8-4; No. 3--Hile-Kerkman, Pius X, fft.
