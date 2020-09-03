Boys tennis results, 9/3

Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 6, KEARNEY 3
SINGLES: No. 1--Works, Southwest, def. Shaffer, 8-1; No. 2--Rademacher, Kearney, def. Rutledge, 9-7; No. 3--Balfany, Southwest, def. Brockmeier, 8-6; No. 4--Johnson, Southwest; No. 5--Saulsbury, Kearney; No. 6--Bokenkamp, Kearney.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Johnson-Balfany, Southwest, def. Brockmeier-Rademacher, 8-4; No. 2--Thompson-Sorrell, Southwest, def. Goff-Bokenkamp, 8-5 ; No. 3--Works-Anderson, Southwest.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!