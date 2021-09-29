Boys tennis results, 9/29

Boys tennis
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITE
SINGLES: No. 1--Kuo, Prep, 2-0; Nelson, Elkhorn South, 2-0; Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 2-0; Le, Lincoln East, 2-0; No. 2--Islamov, Lincoln East, 2-0; Rosenblatt, Omaha Westside, 2-0; Sabirianov, Millard North, 2-0.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens-Whiston, Lincoln East, 2-0; Rue-Kugler, Omaha Westside, 2-0; Wesslund-McCoy, Lincoln North Star, 2-0; N. Ramachandran-S. Ranmachandran, Prep, 2-0; No. 2--Bradley-Haar, Lincoln East, 2-0; Pate-Gordman, Omaha Westside, 3-0; Blair-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, 2-0; Imig-Vetter, Papillion-La Vista, 2-0.
*All records are up to the semifinals. Remainder of the invite was canceled due to rain.