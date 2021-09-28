Boys tennis results 9/28

Boys tennis
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Koebernick, North Star, def. Gillett, 8-2; No. 2--Vo, North Star, def. Sacks, 8-1; No. 3--Wesslund, North Star, def. Haeffner, 8-3; No. 4--McCoy, North Star; No. 5--James, North Star; No. 6--Mustard, North Star.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Wesslund-McCoy, North Star, def. Gillett-Haeffner, 8-0; No. 2--Mustard-Sacks, def. Myer-Weatherholt, 8-1; No. 3--Koebernick-Nguyen, North Star.
BROWNELL TALBOT 5, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Boerger, Lincoln Christian, def. Jenkins, 8-1; No. 2--Heeren, Lincoln Christian, def. McGill, 8-5; No. 3--Demman, Bwonell Talbot, def. Penrod, 8-3; No. 4--Sutter, Brownell Talbot; No. 5--Cuciti, Lincoln Christian; No. 6--Vinci, Brownell Talbot.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Boerger-Heeren, Lincoln Christian, def. Jenkins-Vinci, 8-1; No. 2--McGill-Sutter, Brownell Talbot, def. Penrod-Cuciti, 9-7; No. 3--Demman-Raymond, Brownell Talbot.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 8, GRAND ISLAND 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Benson, Southwest, def. Voss, 8-4; No. 2--Malone, Southwest, def. Pierson, 8-5; No. 3--McGovern, Southwest, def. Brosz, 8-4; No. 4--Shaffer, Southwest; No. 5--Spinar, Southwest; No. 6--Finley, Southwest.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Spinar-Liphardt, Southwest, def. Pierson-Roeser, 8-4; No. 2--Brosz-Voss, Grand Island, def. Malone-Benson, 8-4; No. 3--Shaffer-McGovern, Southwest.