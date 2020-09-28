Boys tennis results, 9/28

Boys tennis
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 8, BELLEVUE EAST 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Phan, North Star, def. Johnson, 8-2; No. 2--Wesslund, North Star, def. Cicirello, 8-0; No. 3--Haney, North Star, def. Ayala, 8-2; No. 4--Jensen, North Star; No. 5--Kocian, North Star; No. 6--McCoy, North Star.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Haney-Kocian, North Star, def. Johnson-Urwin, 8-5, No. 2--Jensen-McCoy, North Star, def. Carrera-Holbrook, 8-2; No. 3--Phan-Wesslund, North Star.
LINCOLN PIUS X 6, LINCOLN HIGH 3
SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Pius X, def. Tarkian, 8-0; No. 2--Nichols, Pius X, def. McChristian, 8-0; No. 3--Frederick, Lincoln High, def. Endacott, 8-5; No. 4--J. Woita, Pius X; No. 5--West, Pius X; No. 6--I. Woita, Pius X.
DOUBLES: No. 1--J. Woita-Endacott, Pius X, def. McChristian-Nguyen, Lincoln High, 8-0; No. 2--Gable-Connelly, Lincoln High, def. I. Woita-West, 8-3; No. 3--Tarkian-Frederick, Lincoln High.
