Boys tennis results, 9/28

Boys tennis

LINCOLN EAST 8, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Nelson, East, def. Mandachit, 8-0; No. 2--Sajeesh, East, def. Wesslund, 8-1; No. 3--Islamov, East, def. James, 8-0; No. 4--Johnson, East; No. 5--Kang, East; No. 6--Frink, North Star.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Haar-Ki. Le, East, def. James-Mustard, 8-0; No. 2--Bucknell-Ka. Le, East, def. Frink-Kimbrough, 8-2; No. 3--Stock-Mickells, East.

SOUTHWEST 6, GRAND ISLAND 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Rutledge, LSW def. Voss, 8-5; No. 2--Warner, LSW, def. Havel, 8-0; No. 3--McGovern, LSE, def. Stein, 8-0.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Felt-Nelson, LSW, def. Pierson-Brosz, 8-2; No. 2--Benson-Malone, LSW, def. Roeser-Kosmicki, 8-0; No. 3--Shaffer-Spinar, LSW.

SOUTHWEST 3, KEARNEY 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Saulsbury, Kearney, def. Rutledge, 8-5; No. 2--Cochran, Kearney, def. Warner, 8-3; No. 3--Nelson, Kearney def. McGovern, 8-1.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Felt-Nelson, LSW, def. Rademacher-Bond, 8-5; No. 2--Malone-Benson, LSW, def. Welch-Bonk, 8-1; No. 3--Shaffer-Spinar, LSW.