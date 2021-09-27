Boys tennis results, 9/27

Boys tennis
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITE
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 58, Creighton Prep 52, Lincoln Southwest 40, Omaha Westside 35, Papillion-La Vista South 33, Millard North 29, Lincoln Southeast 29, Millard West 24, Papillion-La Vista 18, Omaha Central 12.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Kuo, Creighton Prep, def. Le, Lincoln East, 8-1; 3rd: Lewis, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Rutlege, Lincoln Southwest, 8-5. No. 2--1st: Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Sabirianov, Millard North, 8-3; 3rd: Schulte, Millard West, def. Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, 8-5.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Givens-Whiston, Lincoln East, def. N. Ramachandran-S. Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, 8-2; 3rd: Sheffer-JFelt, Lincoln Southwest, def. Rue-Kugler, Omaha Westside, 8-3; No. 2--1st: Bradley-Haar, Lincoln East, def. Huang-Efaw, Creighton Prep, 8-0; No. 3--Blair-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Sorrell-Johnson, Lincoln Southwest, 8-4.
LINCOLN PIUS X 5, LINCOLN HIGH 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Brandner Stanton, Pius X, def. Tarkian, 8-2; No. 2--Frederick, Lincoln High, def. Hall, 8-6; No. 3--Nichols, Pius X, def. Connolly, 8-1; No. 4--Woita, Pius X; No. 5--West, Pius X; No. 6--Crabb, Lincoln High.