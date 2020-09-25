Boys tennis results, 9/25

Boys tennis
NORTH STAR INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn South 43, Kearney 40, Papillion-La Vista 40, Lincoln North Star 33, Lincoln High 20, Northeast 16, Omaha Roncalli 12, Elkhorn 12.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st, Neil, Papillion-La Vista, def. Nelson, Elkhorn Souith, 8-1; 3rd, Shaffer, Kearney, def. Phan, Lincoln North Star, 8-1; No. 2--1st, Salisbury, Kearney, def. Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista, 8-1; 3rd, Wesslund, Lincoln North Star, def. Sharma, Elkhorn South, 8-1.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st, G. Jordan-M. Jordan, Elkhorn South, def. Rademacher-Brockmeier, Kearney, 9-7; 3rd, Feekin-McGuire, Papillion-La Vista, def. Haney-Kocian, Lincoln North Star, 8-5; No. 2--1st, Meier-Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, def. Jensen-McCoy, Lincoln North Star, 8-4; 3rd, Bokenkamp-Goff, Kearney, def. Hoke-Olsen, Papillion-La Vista, 8-3.
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 49, Omaha Westside 47, Creighton Prep 43, Lincoln Southeast 42, Millard North 40, Lincoln Southwest 39, Millard West 26, Papillion-La Vista South 26.
RECORDS: Pool A No. 1 singles--Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, 3-0; Le, Lincoln East, 2-1; Miller, Lincoln Southeast, 1-2; Ye, Millard West, 0-3; Pool B No. 1 singles--Rue, Omaha Westside 3-0; Zhu, Millard North 2-1; Lewis, Papillion-La Vista South, 1-2; Works, Lincoln Southwest, 0-3; Pool A No. 2 singles--Shefsky, Omaha Westside, 3-0; Hanash, Millard West, 2-1; Halat, Millard North, 1-2; Klingeman, Creighton Prep, 0-3; Pool B No. 2 singles--Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 3-0; Islamov, Lincoln East, 2-1; Barber, Lincoln Southeast, 1-2; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, 0-3; Pool A No. 1 doubles--Givens-Whiston, Lincoln East, 3-0; Muinov-Gharst, Millard North, 2-1; Chase-Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, 1-2; Ray-Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 0-3; Pool B No. 1 doubles--Peterson-Rathe, Lincoln Southeast, 3-0; Johnson-Balfany, Lincoln Southwest, 2-1; Bonnett-Kugler, Omaha Westside, 1-2; Klahn-Kuper, Millard West, 0-3; Pool A No. 2 doubles--Bradley-Babe, Lincoln East, 2-1; Gordman-David, Omaha Westside, 2-1; Swanson-Mattuch, Papillion-La Vista South, 1-2; Seim-Wright, Millard West, 1-2; Pool B No. 2 doubles--Morales-Huang, Creighton Prep, 3-0; Thompson-Shaffer, Lincoln Southwest, 2-1; Garti-Anugole, Millard North, 1-2; Woods-Hjemstad, Lincoln Southeast, 0-3.
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
From Thursday
TEAM SCORING: Mount Michael 43, Omaha Skutt 42, Nebraska City 30, Beatrice 28, York 26, Lincoln Christian 22, Waverly 19, Brownell Talbot 6.
RECORDS: Pool A No. 1 singles--Gart, Mount Michael, 3-0; Hammer, York, 2-1; Kelly, Beatrice, 1-2; Jenkins, Brownell Talbot 0-3; Pool B No. 1 singles--Maccari, Nebraska City, 3-0; Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 2-1; Hingrove, Waverly, 1-2; Ingracia, Lincoln Christian, 0-3; Pool A No. 2 singles--Heiss, York, 3-0; McMahon, Mount Michael, 2-1; Sathoff, Beatrice, 1-2; Richardson, Brownell Talbot, 0-3. Pool B No. 2 singles--Barrett, Omaha Skutt, 3-0; Stovall, Nebraska City, 2-1; Bernhardson, Lincoln Christian, 1-2; Hartman, Waverly, 0-3; Pool A No. 1 doubles--Pentel-Mallisee, Mount Michael, 3-0; Dittbrenner-Freitag, Beatrice, 2-1; Sahling-Yim, York, 1-2; Stein-Cohen, Brownell Talbot 0-3; Pool B No. 1 doubles--Kula-Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, 3-0, Boerger-McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 2-1; Poggemeyer-Causgrove, Nebraska City, 1-2, Haeffner-Rice, Waverly, 0-3. Pool A No. 2 doubles--Dittbrenner-Meyer, Beatrice, 3-0; Eich-Kaps, Mount Michael, 2-1; Baldridge-Sahling, York, 1-2; Sattar-Kober, Brownell Talbot, 0-3; Pool B No. 2 doubles--Brummond-Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, 3-0; Heeron-Olsen, Lincoln Christian, 1-2; McNeely-Robinson, Nebraska City, 1-2; Havlovic-Vachal, Waverly, 1-2.
LINCOLN HIGH 9, GRAND ISLAND 0
From Thursday
SINGLES: No. 1--Nguyen, LHS, def. Bros, 8-5; No. 2--McChristian, LHS, def. Pierson, 8-0; No. 3--Frederick, LHS, def. Roeser, 8-0; No. 4--Gabel, LHS; No. 5--Salisbury, LHS; No. 6--Mittlestadt, LHS.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Tarkian-Frederick , LHS, def. Gillett-Haeffner, 8-2; No. 2--Gable-Connelly, LHS, def. Roeser-Acosta, 8-0; No. 3--McChristian-Nguyen, LHS.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5, LINCOLN EAST 4
From Thursday
SINGLES: No. 1--Works, Southwest, def. Le, 8-3; No. 2--Islamov, East, def. Rutledge, 8-5; No. 3--Balfany, Southwest, def. Harris, 8-1; No. 4--Anderson, Southwest; No. 5--Thompson, Southwest; No. 6--Shaffer, Southwest.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens-Whiston, East, def. Balfany-Johnson, 8-1; No. 2--Bradley-Babe, East, def. Thompson-Shaffer, 8-2; No. 3--Whiston-Sarroub, East.
