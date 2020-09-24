Boys tennis results, 9/24

Boys tennis
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Mount Michael 43, Omaha Skutt 42, Nebraska City 30, Beatrice 28, York 26, Lincoln Christian 22, Waverly 19, Brownell Talbot 6.
RECORDS: Pool A No. 1 singles--Gart, Mount Michael, 3-0; Hammer, York, 2-1; Kelly, Beatrice, 1-2; Jenkins, Brownell Talbot 0-3; Pool B No. 1 singles--Maccari, Nebraska City, 3-0; Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 2-1; Hingrove, Waverly, 1-2; Ingracia, Lincoln Christian, 0-3; Pool A No. 2 singles--Heiss, York, 3-0; McMahon, Mount Michael, 2-1; Sathoff, Beatrice, 1-2; Richardson, Brownell Talbot, 0-3. Pool B No. 2 singles--Barrett, Omaha Skutt, 3-0; Stovall, Nebraska City, 2-1; Bernhardson, Lincoln Christian, 1-2; Hartman, Waverly, 0-3; Pool A No. 1 doubles--Pentel-Mallisee, Mount Michael, 3-0; Dittbrenner-Freitag, Beatrice, 2-1; Sahling-Yim, York, 1-2; Stein-Cohen, Brownell Talbot 0-3; Pool B No. 1 doubles--Kula-Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, 3-0, Boerger-McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 2-1; Poggemeyer-Causgrove, Nebraska City, 1-2, Haeffner-Rice, Waverly, 0-3. Pool A No. 2 doubles--Dittbrenner-Meyer, Beatrice, 3-0; Eich-Kaps, Mount Michael, 2-1; Baldridge-Sahling, York, 1-2; Sattar-Kober, Brownell Talbot, 0-3; Pool B No. 2 doubles--Brummond-Hanmer, Omaha Skutt, 3-0; Heeron-Olsen, Lincoln Christian, 1-2; McNeely-Robinson, Nebraska City, 1-2; Havlovic-Vachal, Waverly, 1-2.
LINCOLN HIGH 9, GRAND ISLAND 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Nguyen, LHS, def. Bros, 8-5; No. 2--McChristian, LHS, def. Pierson, 8-0; No. 3--Frederick, LHS, def. Roeser, 8-0; No. 4--Gabel, LHS; No. 5--Salisbury, LHS; No. 6--Mittlestadt, LHS.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Tarkian-Frederick , LHS, def. Gillett-Haeffner, 8-2; No. 2--Gable-Connelly, LHS, def. Roeser-Acosta, 8-0; No. 3--McChristian-Nguyen, LHS.
