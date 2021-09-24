 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys tennis results, 9/24
0 Comments
agate

Boys tennis results, 9/24

  • 0
High school tennis logo

Boys tennis

GATOR INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 45, Kearney 40, Lincoln North Star 35, Papillion-La Vista 26, Omaha Central 26, Lincoln Northeast 18, Lincoln High 17, Omaha Roncalli 9. 

SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Saulsbury, Kearney, 8-2; 3rd: Garapati, Omaha Central, def. Koebernick, North Star, 8-6; No. 2--1st: Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, def. Gabel, Omaha Concordia, 8-0; 3rd: Bond, Kearney, def. Frederick, 8-1.

DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Wesslund-McCoy, North Star, def. M. Jordan-G. Jordan, Elkhorn South, 8-2; 3rd: Rademacher-Bokenkamp, Kearney, def. Boudreau-Lozier, Papillion-La Vista, 8-2; No. 2--1st: Vu-Shaffer, Kearney, def. Sharma-Giacalone, 8-1; 3rd: Imig-Vetter, Papillion-La Vista, def. Mustard-James, North Star, 8-4.

LINCOLN EAST 8, MCCOOK 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Le, Lincoln East, def. Miller, 8-0; No. 2--Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Michaelis, 8-2; No. 3--Humphries, McCook, def. Bucknell, 9-8; No. 4--Kang, Lincoln East; No. 5--Garcia, Lincoln East; No. 6--Stock, Lincoln East.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens/Whiston, Lincoln East, def. Miller/Humphrey, 8-2; No. 2--Bradley/Haar, Lincoln East, def. Dellevoet/Frank, 8-2; No. 3--Harris/Mickells, Lincoln East.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News