Boys tennis results, 9/24

Boys tennis
GATOR INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 45, Kearney 40, Lincoln North Star 35, Papillion-La Vista 26, Omaha Central 26, Lincoln Northeast 18, Lincoln High 17, Omaha Roncalli 9.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Saulsbury, Kearney, 8-2; 3rd: Garapati, Omaha Central, def. Koebernick, North Star, 8-6; No. 2--1st: Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, def. Gabel, Omaha Concordia, 8-0; 3rd: Bond, Kearney, def. Frederick, 8-1.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Wesslund-McCoy, North Star, def. M. Jordan-G. Jordan, Elkhorn South, 8-2; 3rd: Rademacher-Bokenkamp, Kearney, def. Boudreau-Lozier, Papillion-La Vista, 8-2; No. 2--1st: Vu-Shaffer, Kearney, def. Sharma-Giacalone, 8-1; 3rd: Imig-Vetter, Papillion-La Vista, def. Mustard-James, North Star, 8-4.
LINCOLN EAST 8, MCCOOK 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Le, Lincoln East, def. Miller, 8-0; No. 2--Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Michaelis, 8-2; No. 3--Humphries, McCook, def. Bucknell, 9-8; No. 4--Kang, Lincoln East; No. 5--Garcia, Lincoln East; No. 6--Stock, Lincoln East.