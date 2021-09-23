Boys tennis results, 9/23

Boys tennis
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Mount Michael 47, Omaha Skutt 43, York 32, Waverly 25, Beatrice 21, Lincoln Christian 20, Nebraska City 15, Crete 11.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Forster, Mount Michael, def. Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 8-1; 3rd: Hammer, York, def. Wingrove, Waverly, 8-5. No. 2--1st: Hammer,Omaha Skutt, def. Lund, Mount Michael, 8-1; 3rd: Phinney, York, def. Dittbrenner, Beatrice, 8-5.
DOUBLES: NO. 1--1st: Mallisee/Pentel, Mount Micheal, def. Brummund/Churchill, Omaha Skutt, 8-4; 3rd: Boerger/Herren, Lincoln Christian, def. Harms/Sahling, York, 8-1. No. 2--1st: Eich/Kaps, Mount Michael, def. Baker/West, Omaha Skutt, 8-3; 3rd: Bruner/Deboer, Beatrice, def. Crumbliss/Wendelin, Crete, 8-5.
LINCOLN EAST 7, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Le, East, def. Rutledge, 8-2; No. 2--Islamov, East, def. Warren, 8-2; No. 3--Bucknell, East, def. Nelson, 8-5; No. 4--Shaffer, Lincoln Southwest, No. 6--Malone, Lincoln Southwest.