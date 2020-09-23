Boys tennis results, 9/23

Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Lincoln Southwest, won by default; No. 2--Rutledge, Southwest, def. Manske, 8-2; No. 3--Balfany, Southwest, def. Gillett, 8-5; No. 4--Anderson, Southwest; No. 5--Thompson, Southwest; No. 6--Sorrell, Southwest.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Belfany-Works, Southwest, def. Gillett-Haeffner, 8-0; No. 2--Thompson-Shaffer, Southwest, def. Whitlock-Le, 8-2; No. 3--Lincoln Southwest, won by default.
