Boys tennis results, 9/23

Boys tennis
GATOR INVITE
TEAM SCORING: Papillion La-Vista 60, Lincoln North Star 48, Lincoln Christian 41, Lincoln High 40, Gretna 40, Lincoln Northeast 32, Omaha Roncalli 24, Omaha Central 24, Omaha Northwest 23, Lincoln Northwest 16
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Smalley, PLV, def. McChristian, LHS, 8-5; 3rd: Boerger, LC, def. Manadicht, LNS, 8-1; No. 2--1st: Lozier, PLV, def. Wesslund, LNS; 3rd: Zavadil, GRE, def. Fredstrom, LC, 8-3.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Imif-Franks, PLV, def. James-Mustard, LNS, 8-4; 3rd: Grant-Pothoff, GRE, def. de la Cueva-Buss, LHS, 8-3; No. 2--1st: M. Chandler-J. Chandler, PLV, def. Shee-Cha, ONW, 4-1, inj.; 3rd: Estee-Poole, GRE, def. Frink-Kimbrough, LNS, 8-3.