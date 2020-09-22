Boys tennis results, 9/22

Boys tennis
LINCOLN HIGH 6, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 3
SINGLES: No. 1--Nguyen, Lincoln High, won by default; No. 2--Tarkian, Lincoln High, def. Manske, 8-4; No. 3--Gillett, Northeast, def. McChristian, 8-4; No. 4--Frederick, Lincoln High; No. 5--Whitlock, Northeast; No. 6--Gable, Lincoln High.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Haeffner-Gillett, Northeast, def. Salisbury-Mittlestadt, 8-2; No. 2--Tarkian-Frederick, Lincoln High, def. Whitlock-Le, 8-2; No. 3--Gable-Connelly, Lincoln High.
