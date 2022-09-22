 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco
agate

Boys tennis results, 9/22

  • 0

Boys tennis

WAVERLY INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn North 43, Mount Michael 37, Omaha Skutt 37, Crete 31, Waverly 24, York 24, Beatrice 11, Nebraska City 9.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News