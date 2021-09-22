Boys tennis results, 9/22

Lincoln Journal Star
Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Rutledge, Southwest, def. Pierce, 8-0; No. 2--Warner, Southwest, def. Sacks, 8-1; No. 3--Nelson, Southwest, def. Haeffner, 8-1; No. 4--Benson, Southwest; No. 5--Malone, Southwest; No. 6--Liphardt, Southwest.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Felt-Shaffer, Southwest, def. Whitlock-Haeffner, 8-1; No. 2--Sorrell-Johnson, Southwest, def. Sacks-Weatherholt, 8-0; No. 3--Malone-Benson, Southwest.
