 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys tennis results, 9/22
0 Comments
agate

Boys tennis results, 9/22

  • 0
High school tennis logo

Boys tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Rutledge, Southwest, def. Pierce, 8-0; No. 2--Warner, Southwest, def. Sacks, 8-1; No. 3--Nelson, Southwest, def. Haeffner, 8-1; No. 4--Benson, Southwest; No. 5--Malone, Southwest; No. 6--Liphardt, Southwest.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Felt-Shaffer, Southwest, def. Whitlock-Haeffner, 8-1; No. 2--Sorrell-Johnson, Southwest, def. Sacks-Weatherholt, 8-0; No. 3--Malone-Benson, Southwest.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News