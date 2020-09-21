Boys tennis results, 9/21

Boys tennis
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITE
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 47½, Lincoln Southwest 37, Papillion-La Vista 33, Lincoln Southeast 30, Omaha Westside 28½, Creighton Prep 23½, Millard North 23½, Lincoln Pius X 23, Fremont 22, Kearney 18½, Lincoln North Star 12½, Lincoln High 7, Norfolk 6, Columbus 5, Millard West 4½, Lincoln Northeast 4, North Platte 4.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Neil, Papillion-La Vista, def. Bigsby, Fremont, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles--Shefsky, Omaha Westside, def. Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, 6-0, 6-2; No. 1 doubles--G. Whiston-Givens, Lincoln East, def. Woita-Hile, Pius X, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 doubles--Meier-Keiberlan, Elkhorn South, def. Bradley-Babe, Lincoln East, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 10-8.
