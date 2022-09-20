Boys tennis results, 9/20

CRETE 9, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 0

Adams Central at St. PaulAlliance at Gordon-RushvilleAlma at Medicine ValleyAnselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-17Archbishop Bergan def. Bishop Neumann, 25-18, 16-25, 25-16Axtell def. Giltner, 25-4, 25-10Axtell def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-8BDS def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-14BDS def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-18Bayard def. Garden County, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13Bennington def. ElkhornBertrand def. Franklin, 25-17, 29-27Boyd County at North CentralBoys Town at Cornerstone ChristianBridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-22, 25-17Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-6Burwell def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-11Centennital def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11Cozad at HoldregeCozad at OgallalaCrawford at Edgemont, SDCrete at HastingsCrofton def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23Cross County def. David City, 9-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 15-9DC West def. Yutan, 25-27, 26-24, 25-17, 25-16Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-5, 25-19, 25-9Dorchester def. Osceola, 25-14, 26-24, 12-25, 25-9Elba at High PlainsElba at St. EdwardElkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13Exeter-Milligan def. Friend, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12Falls City SH def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-11Freeman def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-15Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-10Fullerton def. CWC, 25-7, 25-18Fullerton def. Stuart, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20Garden County at LeytonGibbon def. Arcadia/Loup City 22-25, 26-24, 28-26Gothenburg at HastingsGothenburg def. Crete, 25-16, 25-21Grand Island CC def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-15, 25-9Gretna at Millard WestGuardian Angels CC def. Homer, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9HTRS at AuburnHartington Cedar Catholic at PierceHartington-Newcastle at BloomfieldHarvard at GiltnerHastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13Heartland at HamptonHershey def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15Hitchcock County at Rawlins County, KSHitchcock County at Wallace County, KSHowells-Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19Humphrey/LHF def. Logan View/S-S, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23Humphrey/LHF def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-21Lawrence-Nelson at Fillmore CentralLawrence-Nelson at Thayer CentralLewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16Leyton at BayardLogan View/S-S def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-20Loomis def. Bertrand, 26-24, 25-21Loomis def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-11Louisville def. ArlingtonLourdes CC at Diller-OdellLyons-Decatur Northeast at WynotMalcolm at YorkMalcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-23Mead def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 23-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 15-12Meridian at East ButlerMorrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-20Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-13, 26-24Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-13, 25-8North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22Northwest at AuroraO'Neill at CreightonOgallala def. Holdrege, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha BensonOmaha Gross at RalstonOmaha Marian at Bellevue WestOmaha Nation at WinnebagoOmaha North at Omaha BurkeOmaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10Omaha South at Omaha WestviewOrd def. Central City, 25-17, 25-14Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-10Osmond at Neligh-OakdaleOverton def. Brady, 26-6, 25-12, 25-9Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-18Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 18-25, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 15-10Papillion-La Vista at Millard NorthPlainview at Elkhorn ValleyPlatteview at Omaha DuchesnePonca at Bancroft-RosaliePotter-Dix 25-20, 25-17Randolph def. Walthill, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24Ravenna at Wood RiverRaymond Central at MilfordS-E-M def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21Sandy Creek at Central CitySandy Creek at OrdScotus Central Catholic at Battle CreekShelby/Rising City at Nebraska LutheranShelton def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-11, 25-18Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-10Sidney def. Chase County, 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 25-15Silver Lake at KenesawSouth Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Anselmo-Merna 25-23, 30-28South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19South Sioux City at Omaha RoncalliSouthern at Falls City SHSouthern def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-15Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 26-24, 25-15St. Edward at High PlainsSt. Mary's def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-16St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22Stanton def. Pender, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-23Stuart at CWCSuperior at FairburyTekamah-Herman at MadisonThayer Central at Fillmore CentralTwin Loup def. Central Valley, 25-17, 28-26, 23-25, 25-17Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11Wakefield at RandolphWakefield at WalthillWausa def. Winside, 23-25, 17-25, 25-10, 25-15, 15-10Weeping Water at Falls CityWest Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20Wisner-Pilger def. PenderYork def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-15