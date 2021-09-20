Boys tennis results, 9/20

Lincoln Journal Star
Boys tennis
YORK 7, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Boerger, Lincoln Christian, def. Hammer, 8-5; No. 2--Phinney, York, def. Heeren, 8-2; No. 3--Harms, York, def. Penrod, 8-0; No. 4--Sahling, York; No. 5--Van Gomple, York; No. 6--Alexander, York.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Boerger-Heeren, Lincoln Christian, def. Harms-Sahling, 9-8; No. 2--Van Gomple-Alexander, York, def. Penrod-Cuciti 8-4; No. 3--Hammer-Phinney, York.
