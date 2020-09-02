 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys tennis results, 9/2
View Comments
agate

Boys tennis results, 9/2

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Miller, Southeast, won by default; No. 2--Barber, Southeast, def. Manske 8-0; No. 3--Hjermstad, Southeast, def. Gillett 8-2; No. 4--Weyeneth, Southeast; No. 5--Wood, Southeast; No. 6--Smith, Southeast.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Peterson/Rathe, Southeast, def. Haeffner/Gillett 8-1; No. 2--Hjermstad/Woods, Southeast, def. Whitlock/Le 8-2; No. 3--Weyeneth/Wood, Southeast.

STAR CITY ROUND ROBIN

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 22; Lincoln Southwest 17; Mount Michael 12; Millard West 9; Elkhorn North 0.

High school boys tennis logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News