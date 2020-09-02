Boys tennis results, 9/2

Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Miller, Southeast, won by default; No. 2--Barber, Southeast, def. Manske 8-0; No. 3--Hjermstad, Southeast, def. Gillett 8-2; No. 4--Weyeneth, Southeast; No. 5--Wood, Southeast; No. 6--Smith, Southeast.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Peterson/Rathe, Southeast, def. Haeffner/Gillett 8-1; No. 2--Hjermstad/Woods, Southeast, def. Whitlock/Le 8-2; No. 3--Weyeneth/Wood, Southeast.
STAR CITY ROUND ROBIN
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 22; Lincoln Southwest 17; Mount Michael 12; Millard West 9; Elkhorn North 0.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!