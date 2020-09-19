Boys tennis results, 9/19

Boys tennis
BELLEVUE WEST INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Bellevue West 70, Lincoln North Star 68, Grand Island CC 60, Lincoln High 44, Bellevue East 37, Crete 31, Omaha Gross 29, Omaha Roncalli 21.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st, Aidan McDowell, Crete, def. Jeremiah Witkop, Bellevue West, 8-3; No. 2--Cooper Wesslund, Lincoln North Star, def. Trey Conant, Bellevue West, 8-3.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Jackson Farias-Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Tyson Forbes-Brandon Rasmussen, Bellevue West, 9-8 (7-1); No. 2--Owen Jensen-Kaden McCoy, Lincoln North Star, def. Peyton Lemon-Ryan Sullivan, Bellevue West, 8-4.
