Boys tennis results, 9/19

Boys tennis
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Southwest 39½, Kearney 39, Creighton Prep 34½, Elkhorn South 25½, Lincoln Southeast 25, Millard West 25, Omaha Westside 22, Millard North 21, Lincoln Pius X 18½, Papillion-La Vista 16½, Millard South 16, Papillion-La Vista South 16, Lincoln North Star 12, Norfolk 12, Fremont 11, Omaha Burke 6½, Lincoln Northeast 5½, Omaha Central 5½, Columbus 5, Lincoln High 3, Omaha Benson 3.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Nelson, Lincoln East, def. Saulsbury, Kearney, 8-2; 3rd: Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, def. Nelson, Elkhorn South, 9-8 5th: Shefsky, Omaha Westside, def. Lunning, Creighton Prep, 8-1; No. 2--1st: Sajeesh, Lincoln East, def. Warner, Lincoln Southwest, 8-4; 3rd: Lozier, Papillion-La Vista, def. Ganti, Millard North, inj.; 5th: Mollring, Millard West, def. Clausen, Creighton Prep, 8-4.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Haar-Ki. Le, Lincoln East, def. Rademacher-Bond, Kearney, 8-2; 3rd: Dombrowski-Efaw, Creighton Prep, def. Felt-Nelson, Lincoln Southwest, 8-6; 5th: Barber-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Woita-Kerkman, Lincoln Pius X, 8-4; No. 2--1st: Bucknell-Ka. Le, Lincoln East, def. Bryant-Owen, Creighton Prep, 8-6; 3rd: Benson-Malone, Lincoln Southwest, def. Yeh-Lele, Millard North, 8-3; 5th: Blair-Kirkland, Lincoln Southeast, def. David-Bowden, Omaha Westside, 8-5.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, YORK 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Boerger, Lincoln Christian, def. Phinney, 8-5; No. 2--A. Van Gomple, York, def. Fredstrom, 8-0; No. 3--Mooss, Lincoln Christian, Harms, 8-4; No. 4--C. Van Gomple, York; No. 5--Kotschwar, York; No. 6--Watson, Lincoln Christian.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Harms-Kotschwar, York, def. Cuciti-Mooss, 8-2; No. 2--Penrod-Watson, Lincoln Christian, def. C. Van Gomple-Alexander, 8-4; No. 3--Boerger-Fredstrom, Lincoln Christian.