Boys tennis results, 9/18

Boys tennis
BELLEVUE WEST INVITE
TEAM SCORES: Bellevue West 66, Grand Island CC 64, Lincoln North Star 62, Lincoln High 41, Crete 40, Omaha Central 40, Bellevue East 33, Omaha Gross 14.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Witkop, Bellevue West, def. McDowell, Crete, 8-1; 3rd: Garapati, Omaha Central, def. Koebernick, Lincoln North Star, inj. def.; No. 2--1st: Vo, Lincoln North Star, def. Gabel, Omaha Central, 8-2; 3rd: Staab, Grand Island CC, def. Ripley, Bellevue West, 8-3.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Henry-Schardt, Grand Island CC, def. Wesslund-McCoy, Lincoln North Star, 8-1; 3rd: Sullivan-Towne, Bellevue West, def. Johnson-Urwin, Bellevue East, 9-7; No. 2--1st: Fox-King, Grand Island CC, def. Hosick-Lemon, Bellevue West, 8-0; 3rd: Gable-Connolly, Lincoln High, def. James-Mustard,