Boys tennis results, 9/16

Boys tennis
LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Le, East, def. Gillett, 8-0; No. 2--Islamov, East, def. Sacks, 8-0; No. 3--Bucknell, East, def. Haeffner, 8-0; No. 4--Garcia, East, ; No. 5--Harris, East; No. 6--Mickells, East.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens-Whiston, East, def. Haeffner-Whitlock, 8-0; No. 2--Haar-Bradley, East, def. Meyer-Weatherholt, 8-0; No. 3--Kang-Stock, East.
CREIGHTON PREP 9, LINCOLN PIUS X 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Kuor, Creighton Prep, def. Brandner Stanton, 8-0; No. 2--Dombrowski, Creighton Prep, def. Hoffschneideer, 8-0; No. 3--N. Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, def. Nichols, 8-3; No. 4--Morales, Creighton Prep; No. 5--S. Ramachandran; No. 6--Krehbiel, Creighton Prep.
DOUBLES: No. 1--N. Ramachandran-S. Ramachandran, Creighton Prep, def. Nichols-Woita, 8-2; No. 2--Huang-Efaw, Creighton Prep, def. Kerkman-Dodd, 8-2; No. 3--Kuo-Roberts, Creighton Prep.
WAVERLY 8, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Boerger, Lincoln Christian, def. Wingrove, 8-4; No. 2--Vachal, Waverly, def. Heeren, 9-8 (1); No. 3--Rice, Waverly, def. Penrod, 8-3; No. 4--Haeffner, Waverly; No. 5--Scott, Waverly; No. 6--Hartman, Waverly.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Rice-Haeffner, Waverly, def. Boerger-Davis, 8-6; No. 2--Scott-McElrose, Waverly, def. Penrod-Cuciti, 8-2; No. 3--Wingrove-Vachal, Waverly.