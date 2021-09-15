Boys tennis results, 9/15

Lincoln Journal Star
Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, GRAND ISLAND 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Barber, Southeast, def. Voss, 8-0; No. 2--Hjermstad, Southeast, def. Pierson, 8-1; No. 3--Miller, Southeast, def. Brosz, 8-1; No. 4--Clauss, Southeast; No. 5--Pushkatin, LSE; No. 6--Smith, Southeast.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller-Weyeneth, Southeast, def. Voss-Brosz, 8-0; No. 2--Blair-Jamison, Southeast, def. Roeser-Espinoza, 8-1; No. 3--Johnson-Clauss, Southeast.
