 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys tennis results, 9/14
View Comments

Boys tennis results, 9/14

{{featured_button_text}}

Boys tennis

LINCOLN EAST INVITATIONAL

At Woods

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 108, Elkhorn South 88, Lincoln Pius 82, Lincoln Southeast 80, Kearney 76, Lincoln North Star 72, Norfolk 60, York 44, Lincoln Christian 30, Columbus 20.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--1st: Peterson, Southeast, def. Le, East, 8-5; 3rd: Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Nichols, Pius X, 8-2; No. 2 singles--1st: Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Wesslund, North Star, 8-6; 3rd: Saulsbury, Kearney, def. Krohn, Norfolk, 8-2; No. 1 doubles--1st: Placy-Woita, Pius X, def. Whiston-Givens, East, 8-5; 3rd: G. Jordan-M. Jordan, Elkhorn South, def. Haney-Kocian, North Star, 8-1; No. 2 doubles--1st: Goff-Bokenkamp, Kearney, def. Meier-Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 8-5; 3rd: Babe-Bradley, Lincoln East, def. Jensen-McCoy, North Star, 8-2.

High school boys tennis logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News