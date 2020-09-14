Boys tennis results, 9/14

Boys tennis
LINCOLN EAST INVITATIONAL
At Woods
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 108, Elkhorn South 88, Lincoln Pius 82, Lincoln Southeast 80, Kearney 76, Lincoln North Star 72, Norfolk 60, York 44, Lincoln Christian 30, Columbus 20.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--1st: Peterson, Southeast, def. Le, East, 8-5; 3rd: Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Nichols, Pius X, 8-2; No. 2 singles--1st: Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Wesslund, North Star, 8-6; 3rd: Saulsbury, Kearney, def. Krohn, Norfolk, 8-2; No. 1 doubles--1st: Placy-Woita, Pius X, def. Whiston-Givens, East, 8-5; 3rd: G. Jordan-M. Jordan, Elkhorn South, def. Haney-Kocian, North Star, 8-1; No. 2 doubles--1st: Goff-Bokenkamp, Kearney, def. Meier-Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 8-5; 3rd: Babe-Bradley, Lincoln East, def. Jensen-McCoy, North Star, 8-2.
