Boys tennis results, 9/14

Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 8, LINCOLN HIGH 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Barber, Southeast, def. McChristian, 8-2; No. 2--Hjermstad, Southeast, def. Gable, 8-5; No. 3--Miller, Souheast, def. Frederick, 8-1; No. 4--Clauss, Southeast; No. 5--Pushkarin, LSE; No. 6--Smith, Southeast.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller-Weyeneth, Southeast, def. McChristian-Tarkan, 8-1; No. 2--Blair-Jamison, Southeast, def. Gable-Connolly, 8-2; No. 3--Frederick-Crabb, Lincoln High.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5, OMAHA WESTSIDE 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Rutledge, Southwest, def. Shefsky, 8-3; No. 2--Rosenblatt, Westside, def. Nelson, 8-1; No. 3--Rue, Westside, def. Warner, 8-1; No. 4--Shaffer, Southwest; No. 5--Sorrell, Southwest; No. 6--Evans, Westside.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Shaffer-Felt, Southwest, def. Rue-Kugler, 8-4; No. 2--Gordman-Pate, Westside, def. Sorrell-Johnson, 8-5; No. 3--Rutledge-Nelson, Southwest.