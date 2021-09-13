Boys tennis results, 9/13

Boys tennis
SPARTAN INVITE
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 120, Elkhorn South 98, Kearney 92, Lincoln Southeast 82, Norfolk 72, Lincoln North Star 70, York 42, Lincoln Pius X 42, Lincoln Christian 24, Columbus 18.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Le, Lincoln East, def. Saulsbury, Kearney, 8-2; 3rd: Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Schwanebeck, Norfolk, 8-1; No. 2--1st: Bucknell, Lincoln East, def. Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, 8-2; 3rd: Krohn, Norfolk, def. Bond, Kearney, 8-6.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Givens-Haar, Lincoln East, def. Jordan-Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 9-7; 3rd: McCoy-Weslund, Lincoln North Star, def. Rademacher-Bokenkamp, 9-8 (3); No. 2--1st: Bradley-Islamov, Lincoln East, def. Sharma-Jordan, Elkhorn South, 8-2; 3rd: Jamison-Blair, Lincoln Southeast, def. Vu-Shaffer, Kearney, 8-5.