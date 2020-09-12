Boys tennis results, 9/12

Boys tennis
FREMONT INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Omaha Westside 45, Lincoln Southeast 41, Norfolk 38, Mount Michael 37, Fremont 31, Gretna 26, Millard South 26, Bellevue East 18, Columbus 8.
CHAMPIONSHIP RECORDS: No. 1 singles--Bigsby, Fremont, 2-0; Peterson, Southeast, 1-1; Rue, Westside, 0-2; No. 2 singles--Shefsky, Westside, 2-0; Miller, Fremont, 1-1; Krohn, Norfolk, 0-2; No. 1 doubles--Mallisee-Pentel, Mount Michael, 2-0; Bonnett-Kugler, Westside, 1-1; Sumner-Carter, Norfolk, 0-2; No. 2 doubles--Millard South, 1-1; Mount Michael, 1-1; Southeast, 1-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!