Boys tennis results, 9/11
FREMONT INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORING: Mount Michael 49, Omaha Westside 48, Norfolk 42, Lincoln Southeast 41, Gretna 24, Millard South 24, Fremont 20, Bellevue East 13, Columbus 9.

SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Foster, Mount Michael; 2nd: Shefsky, Omaha Westside; 3rd: Miller, Lincoln Southeast; 4th: Schwanebeck, Norfolk. No. 2--1st: Krohn, Norfolk; 2nd: Rosenblatt, Omaha Westside; 3rdHjermstad, Lincoln Southeast; 4thLund, Mount Michael.

DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Rue-Kugler, Omaha Westside; 2nd: Pentel-Mallissee, Mount Michael; 3rd: Carter-Foster, Norfolk; 4th: Weyeneth-Barber, Lincoln Southeast. No. 2--1st: Eich-Kaps, Mount Michael; 2nd: Blair-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast; 3rd: Bauer-Bosh, Norfolk; 4th: Evans-Pate, Omaha Westside.

