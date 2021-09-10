Boys tennis results, 9/10

Boys tennis
MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn South 39, Lincoln Southwest 39, Millard North 39, Lincoln Southeast 37, Papillion-La Vista South 22, Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Pius X 11, Lincoln High 10, Millard South 3, Fremont 2.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, def. Nelson, Elkhorn South,9-7; 3rd: Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Zhu, Millard North, fft. No. 2--1st: Sabirianov, Millard North, def. Witters, Elkhorn South, 8-2; 3rd: Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, def. Nelson, Lincoln Southwest, 8-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Gharst-Muinov, Millard North, def. Miller-Weyeneth, Lincoln Southeast, 9-7; 3rd: Mattuch-Decker, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Shaffer-Felt, Lincoln Southwest, 8-2. No. 2--1st: Johnson-Sorrell, Lincoln Southwest, def. Jordan-Sharma, Elkhorn South, 9-8; 3rd: Blair-Clauss, Lincoln Southeast def. Anugole-Ganti, Millard North, 8-3.