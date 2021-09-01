Boys tennis results, 9/1

Boys tennis
STAR CITY ROUND ROBIN
SINGLES: No. 1--Le, East, 4-0; Rutledge, Southwest, 3-1; Witkop, Bellevue West, 2-2; Forster, Mount Michael, 1-3; Staskiewicz, Millard West, 0-4; No. 2--Islamov, East, 4-0; Nelson, Southwest, 3-1; Schulte, Millard West, 2-2; Flott, Mount Michael, 1-3; Ripley, Bellevue West, 0-4; No. 3--Kang, East, 4-0; Warner, Southwest, 3-1; Lund, Mount Michael, 2-2; Adams, Bellevue West, 1-3; Betts, Millard West, 0-4.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Whiston-Givens, East, 4-0; Kuper-Ye, Millard West, 2-2; Pentel-Mallisee, Mount Michael, 2-2; Shaffer-Felt, Southwest, 1-3; Sullivan-Towne, Bellevue West, 1-3; No. 2--Bradley-Haar, East, 4-0; Johnson-Sorrell, Southwest, 3-1; Hosick-Lemon, Bellevue West, 2-2; Eich-Kaps, Mount Michael, 1-3; Seim-Mollring, Millard West, 0-4; No. 3--Stock-Gracia, East, 3-1; Benson-Malone, Southwest, 3-1; Kleinschmit-Van Haute, Mount Michael, 3-1; Shi-Nelson, Millard West, 1-3; Sevick-Moore, Bellevue West, 0-4.