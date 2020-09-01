Boys tennis results, 9/1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 8, LINCOLN NORTH STAR

SINGLES: No. 1--Miller, Southeast, def. Phan, 8-0; No. 2--Barber, Southeast, def. Koebernick, 8-5; No. 3--Peterson, Southeast, def. Haney, 8-0; No. 4--Jensen, North Star; No. 5--Weyeneth, Southeast; No. 6--Gustafson, Southeast.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Peterson-Rathe, Southeast, def. Kocian-Haney, 9-0; No. 2--Woods-Hjermstad, Southeast, def. McCoy-Jensen, 9-8 (4); No. 3--Wood-Weyeneth, Southeast.

LINCOLN EAST 7, LINCOLN PIUS X 2

SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Pius X, def. Le, 8-6; No. 2--Islamov, East, def. Endacott, 9-7; No. 3--Givens, East, def. Woita, 8-1; No. 4--Nichols, Pius X; No. 5--Whiston, East; No. 6--Bradley, East.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens-Whiston, East, def. Woita-Nichols 8-3; No. 2--Whiston-Babe, East, def. Woita-West, 8-1; No. 3--Sarroub-Bradley, East.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0