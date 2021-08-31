 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys tennis results, 8/31
0 Comments
agate

Boys tennis results, 8/31

  • Updated
  • 0
High school tennis logo

Boys tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 6, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Barber, LSE, def. Koehernick, 8-1; No. 2--Hjermstad, LSE, def. Mandachit, 8-0; No. 3--Miller, LSE, def. Wesslund, 8-3; No. 4--McCoy, LNS; No. 5--Jamison, LSE; No. 6--Smith, LSE. 

DOUBLES: No. 1--Wesslund-McCoy, LNS, def. Miller-Weyeneth, 8-4; No. 2--Blair-Jamison, LSE, def. Vo-James, 8-4; No. 3--Mandachik-Koebernick, LNS. 

LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN PIUS X 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Le, East, def. Nichols, 8-1; No. 2--Islamov, East, def. Stanton, 8-0; No. 3--Kang, East, def. West, 8-0; No. 4--Garcia, East; No. 5--Bucknell, East; No. 6--Harris, East. 

DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens-Whiston, East, def. Woita-West, 8-0; No. 2--Haar-Bradley, East, def. Hoffschneider-Hile, 8-1; No. 3--Mickells-Garcia, East. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska has plenty to prove Saturday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News