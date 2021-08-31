Boys tennis results, 8/31

Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 6, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 3
SINGLES: No. 1--Barber, LSE, def. Koehernick, 8-1; No. 2--Hjermstad, LSE, def. Mandachit, 8-0; No. 3--Miller, LSE, def. Wesslund, 8-3; No. 4--McCoy, LNS; No. 5--Jamison, LSE; No. 6--Smith, LSE.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Wesslund-McCoy, LNS, def. Miller-Weyeneth, 8-4; No. 2--Blair-Jamison, LSE, def. Vo-James, 8-4; No. 3--Mandachik-Koebernick, LNS.
LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN PIUS X 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Le, East, def. Nichols, 8-1; No. 2--Islamov, East, def. Stanton, 8-0; No. 3--Kang, East, def. West, 8-0; No. 4--Garcia, East; No. 5--Bucknell, East; No. 6--Harris, East.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens-Whiston, East, def. Woita-West, 8-0; No. 2--Haar-Bradley, East, def. Hoffschneider-Hile, 8-1; No. 3--Mickells-Garcia, East.