Boys tennis results, 8/28
Boys tennis results, 8/28

High school tennis logo

Boys Tennis

QUAD MEET

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard North 9, Lincoln Southeast 7, Creighton Prep 6.

SINGLES: No. 1--Kuo, Creighton Prep, 3-0; Ruteledge, Lincoln Southwest, 2-1; Barber, Lincoln Southeast, 1-2; Zhu, Millard North, 0-3; No. 2--Sabirianov, Millard North, 3-0; Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, 1-1; Krehbiel, Creighton Prep, 1-2; Warner, Lincoln Southwest, 0-2; No. 3--Nelson, Lincoln Southwest, 3-0; Wang, Millard North, 2-1; Pushkarin, Lincoln Southeast, 1-1; Smith, Lincoln Southeast, 0-1; Bryant, Creighton Prep, 0-3.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Shaffer-Felt, Lincoln Southwest, 3-0; Miller-Weyeneth, Lincoln Southeast, 2-1; Muinov-Gharst, Millard North, 1-2; Huang-Morales, Creighton Prep, 0-3; No. 2--Johnson-Sorrel, Lincoln Southwest, 2-1; Ganti-Anugole, Millard North, 2-1; Blair-Clauss, Lincoln Southeast, 2-1; Dombrowski-Efaw, Creighton Prep, 0-3; No. 3--Benson-Malone, Lincoln Southwest, 3-0; Roberts-Kennedy, Creighton Prep, 2-1; Glasgow-Stansbury, 1-2; Johnson-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, 0-3. 

