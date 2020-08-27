Boys tennis results, 8/27

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys tennis

LINCOLN PIUS X 9, ELKHORN 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Pius X, def. Riddell, 8-0; No. 2--Endacott, Pius X, def. Dickerson, 8-0; No. 3--Woita, Pius X, def. Ridder, 8-0; No. 4--Nichols, Pius X; No. 5--Woita, Pius X; No. 6--West, Pius X.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Woita-Nichols, Pius X, def. Dickerson-Clevinger, 8-3; No. 2--Woita-West, Pius X, def. Ford-Carbee, 8-3; No. 3--Lesiak-Hile, Pius X.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 7, LINCOLN HIGH 2

SINGLES: No. 1--Phan, North Star, def. McChristion, 8-2; No. 2--Frederick, Lincoln High, def. Koebernick, 8-2; No. 3--Haney, North Star, def. Connelly, 8-1; No. 4--Jensen, North Star; No. 5--Gable, Lincoln High; No. 6--McCoy, North Star.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Kocian-Haney, North Star, def. McChristion-Takian, 8-2; No. 2--Jensen-McCoy, North Star, def. Gable-Connelly, 8-3; No. 3--Phan-Koebernick, North Star.

LINCOLN EAST 9, OMAHA WESTSIDE 0