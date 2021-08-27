 Skip to main content
Boys tennis results, 8/27
agate

Boys tennis results, 8/27

High school tennis logo

Boys tennis

LINCOLN NORTHEAST/LINCOLN HIGH INVITE

At Woods Tennis Center

TEAM SCORES: Bellevue West 79, Norfolk 75, Papillion-La Vista 61, Crete 56, York 56, Bellevue East 49, Millard South 43, Lincoln High 42, Waverly 37, Nebraska City 36, Lincoln Northeast 33, Fremont 25, Grand Island 23, Omaha Bryan.

SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Witkop, Bellevue West, def. McDowell, Crete, 8-6; 3rd: Schwanebeck, Norfolk, def. Hammer, York, 9-8 (7-3); No. 2--1st: Krohn, Norfolk, def. Ripley, Bellevue West, 8-0; 3rd: Phinney, York, def. Teply, Millard South, 8-4.

DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Carter-Foster, Norfolk, def. Smalley-Lozier, Papillion-La Vista, 8-6; 3rd: Sullivan-Town, Bellevue West, def. Urwin-Johnson, Bellevue East, n/a; No. 2--Hosick-Lemon, Bellevue West, def. Vetter-Imig, Papillion-La Vista, 8-6; No. 3--Gable-Connelly, Lincoln High, def. Heusinkvelt-Villa Lopez, 8-1.

LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Le, East, def. Barber, 8-0; No. 2--Islamov, East, def. Hjermstad, 9-7; No. 3--Givens, East, def. Miller, 8-2; No. 4--Whiston, East; No. 5--Haar, East; No. 6--Kang, East.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Givens-Whiston, East, def. Miller-Weyeneth, 8-3; No. 2--Haar-Bradley, East, def. Blair-Clauss, 8-3; No. 3--Mickells-Bucknell, East.

