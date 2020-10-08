Boys tennis results, 10/8

Boys tennis
CAPITAL CITY QUAD
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Southeast 11, Kearney 8, Lincoln Pius X 5.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Le, East, def. Plachy, Pius X, 8-5; 3rd: Miller, Southeast, def. Shaffer, Kearney, 8-1; No. 2--1st: Islamov, East, def. Barber, Lincoln Southeast, 8-4; 3rd: Saulsbury, Kearney def. Cooper, Pius X, 8-5.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Peterson-Rathe, Southeast, def. Brockmeier-Rademacher, Kearney, 8-2; 3rd: Givens-Whiston, Lincoln East, def. J. Woita-I. Woita, Pius X, 8-2. No. 2--1st: Babe-Bradley, Lincoln East, def. Goff-Bokenkamp, Kearney, 8-6; 3rd: Woods-Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast, def. West-Hile, Pius X, 8-1.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9, GRAND ISLAND 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Phan, North Star, def. Brosz, 8-1; No. 2--Wesslund, North Star, def. Pierson, 8-0; No. 3--Haney, North Star, def. Roeser, 8-0; No. 4--Jensen, North Star; No. 5--Kocian, North Star; No. 6--McCoy, North Star.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Haney-Kocian, North Star, def. Roeser-Acosta, 8-0; No. 2--Jensen-McCoy, North Star, def. Espinoza-Morente, 8-0 ; No. 3--Wesslund-Phan, North Star.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!