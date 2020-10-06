 Skip to main content
Boys tennis results, 10/6
Boys tennis results, 10/6

Boys tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 7, LINCOLN EAST 2

SINGLES: No. 1--Works, Lincoln Southwest, def. Miller, Lincoln Southeast, 8-1; No. 2--Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest, def. Barber, Lincoln Southeast, 8-4; No. 3--Peterson, Lincoln East, def. Balfany, Lincoln Southwest, 8-0; No. 4--Johnson, Lincoln Southwest; No. 5--Sorrell, Lincoln Southwest; No. 6--Thompson, Lincoln Southwest.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Peterson-Rathe, Lincoln East, def. Johnson-Balfany, Lincoln Southwest, 9-7; No. 2--Thompson-Shaffer, Lincoln Southwest, def. Woods-Hjermstad, 8-1; No. 3--Anderson-Sorrell, Lincoln Southwest.

High school boys tennis logo 2014
