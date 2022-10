Boys tennis results, 10/6

Boys tennis

GRAND ISLAND 9, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0

At Woods Tennis Center

SINGLES: No. 1--Voss, GI, def. Mandachit, 8-2; No. 2--Kosmicki, GI, def. Wesslund, 8-0; No. 3--Brosz, GI, def. James, 8-5; No. 4--Pierson, GI; No. 5--Havel, GI; No. 6--Roeser, GI.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Brosz-Pierson, GI, def. Mustard-James, 8-4; No. 2--Havel-Roeser, GI, def. Kimbrough-Frink, 8-4; No. 3--Kosmicki-Voss, GI.

WAVERLY 9, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--G. Klucas, WAV, def. Prestwich, 8-0; No. 2--R. Klucas, WAV, def. Berry, 8-1; No. 3--McElhose, WAV, def. Nguyen, 8-0; No. 4--Scott, WAV; No. 5--McInteer, WAV; No. 6--Clarke, WAV.

DOUBLES: No. 1--McHelhose-Scott, WAV, def. Chiles-Swanson, 8-1; No. 2--McInteer-Clarke, WAV, def. Nguyen-Schulz, 8-1; No. 3--R. Klucas-Jespersen, WAV.

NEBRASKA CITY 5, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Boerger, LC, def. Robinson, 8-4; No. 2--Causgrove, NC, def. Fredstrom, 8-5; No. 3--Ackerman, NC, def. Mooss, 8-4; No. 4--Dia, NC; No. 5--Penron, LC; No. 6--Watson, LC.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Robinson-Causgrove, NC, def. Cuciti-Mooss, 8-5; No. 2--Ackerman-Davis, NC, def. Penrod-Watson, 9-7; No. 3--Boerger-Fredstrom, LC.