Boys tennis results, 10/5

Lincoln Journal Star
Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 6, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 3
SINGLES: No. 1--Barber, Southeast, def. Rutledge, 8-5; No. 2--Nelson, Southwest, def. Hjermstad, 8-2; No. 3--Miller, Southeast, def. Warner, 8-4; No. 4--Shaffer, Southwest; No. 5--Benson, Southwest; No. 6--Malone, Southwest.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller-Weyeneth, Southwest, def. Shaffer-Felt, 8-6; No. 2--Johnson-Sorrell, Southwest, def. Blair-Jamison, 8-4; No. 3--Benson-Malone, Southwest.
